Hill will start in center field and bat ninth in Monday's game against the Rays.

Hill had been on the bench for two of the Tigers' last four games, but he should have a clearer path to a near-everyday role after both Austin Meadows (vertigo) and Victor Reyes (quadriceps) landed on the injured list Monday. Willi Castro, Hill and Robbie Grossman will compose Detroit's outfield for left to right Monday, and the trio should serve as the team's regular starting outfielders until Meadows is back in action.