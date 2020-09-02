Manager Ron Gardenhire said Wednesday in an appearance on 97.1 The Ticket Detroit that Hill will be called up from the team's alternate training site ahead of the Tigers' game against the Brewers.

Hill will move up to the big club to replace JaCoby Jones, who looks set to miss the rest of the regular season after fracturing his hand in Tuesday's 12-1 win. A first-round pick in the 2014 first-year player draft, Hill's bat hasn't developed as the Tigers had hoped, but the speedy 24-year-old profiles as an above-average defender in center field. Detroit has been reluctant to use Victor Reyes in center this season, so Hill's defense may be enough to earn him a regular spot in the lineup while Jones is on the mend. Expect Hill to bat near the bottom of the order and provide little in terms of fantasy value other than the occasional stolen base.