The Tigers placed Hill on the 10-day injured list Thursday with a right shoulder sprain.

The 25-year-old picked up the injury when he collided with the outfield wall while making a spectacular catch in Wednesday's win over the Mariners. The injury comes at a particularly inconvenient time for Hill, who had started five straight games while going 3-for-11 with three stolen bases. Akil Baddoo and the newly recalled Daz Cameron will likely form a platoon in center field while Hill is on the shelf.