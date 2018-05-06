Hill was placed on the 7-day disabled list at High-A Lakeland on Sunday due to left knee tendinitis, Emily Waldon of The Athletic Detroit reports.

According to Waldon, Hill has now landed on the DL seven times since being drafted in 2014. The health issues haven't helped Hill's development as a prospect, but his ceiling in dynasty settings was never that high to begin with due to his status as a glove-first player. True to reputation, Hill was slashing an ugly .170/.270/.239 in 100 plate appearances with Lakeland prior to getting shut down.