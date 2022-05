Hill went 2-for-3 with a walk, a solo home run and two runs scored in Monday's win over the Twins.

Hill's first home run of the season tied the game at 1-1 in the third inning. The outfielder then walked and scored the Tigers' final run of the contest in the eighth. With Austin Meadows (vertigo) and Robbie Grossman (neck) both currently on the injured list, Hill should continue to see regular playing time in the short term.