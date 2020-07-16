While Hill is unlikely to make the Tigers' Opening Day roster, he has been impressing the coaching staff with his speed and defensive play during summer camp, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Hill is known as a strong defender and he's been showcasing that so far, making a number of tough catches during intrasquad play. The Tigers have the likes of Victor Reyes, JaCoby Jones, Cameron Maybin and Christin Stewart in the mix for outfield playing time, but Hill is a former first-round pick, so there's definitely some potential there. He could work his way into some playing time, particularly if Jones (oblique) ends up missing a significant amount of time, or if any other outfielders miss time during the season.