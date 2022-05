Hill is starting in center field and batting first in Sunday's game against the Astros.

With Austin Meadows (illness) out for the third straight game, the Tigers will use Hill in center with Akil Baddoo taking Meadows' normal spot in left. Hill and Baddoo should split time in center when Meadows returns, with Hill the preferred option against southpaws. Baddoo has been struggling at the plate, however, so Hill could continue to see his role grow as the season progresses.