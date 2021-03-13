Detroit manager A.J. Hinch has been impressed with Hill's performance during spring training, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

The former first-round pick is known more for his defense, but he's slashing a solid .308/.400/.462 so far in Grapefruit League play. "We know what we're going to get defensively. We know he's going to run the bases," Hinch said. "The offensive production, it's been good." Hill is still likely a longshot to make the Opening Day roster with the likes of JaCoby Jones, Robbie Grossman, Victor Reyes, Nomar Mazara and Akil Baddoo all around. However, Hill could be a callup option at some point this season if he continues to hit.