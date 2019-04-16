Tigers' Derek Hill: Off to a good start
Hill went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in Monday's game for Double-A Erie and is now batting .387 this season with a 1.154 OPS.
Hill's second inning bomb was his second through eight games with the SeaWolves to go along with 11 RBI. The 23-year-old outfielder was a first-round pick in 2014, but he's struggled with consistency and injuries so far in his professional career, so the hot start is a welcome sight.
