Hill is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Pirates.

With Austin Meadows (vertigo) returning from the 10-day injured list Tuesday, the Tigers will have one fewer spot available in the everyday outfield until Robbie Grossman (neck) is back from the IL. Willi Castro appears to have solidified a regular job at this point, so Hill and Daz Cameron will have to jockey for playing time at the other spot. Cameron will get the nod Tuesday while Hill takes a seat after going 0-for-8 over his last four contests.