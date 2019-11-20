Hill was added to the Tigers' 40-man roster on Wednesday, Anthony Fenech of the Detroit Free Press reports.

This protects him from the Rule 5 draft. One of the best defensive center fielders in the minors, Hill missed significant time due to injuries earlier in his career, so he is not quite ready for the big leagues. He hit .255/.333/.431 with two home runs and six steals in 51 at-bats in the Arizona Fall League. He should spend most of his age-24 season at Triple-A and could make his big-league debut in the second half if he is holding his own.