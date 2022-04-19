The Tigers transferred Hill's (hamstring) rehab assignment from Low-A Lakeland to Triple-A Toledo on Tuesday, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

Even though Hill went hitless with three strikeouts across his three games for Lakeland, the Tigers came away satisfied enough with how his strained right hamstring held up in the field and on the bases to advance him to a higher-level affiliate. Hill will likely play at least a couple games for Toledo before potentially returning from the Tigers' injured list this weekend. Once activated, Hill will likely replace Daz Cameron as the Tigers' fourth outfielder.