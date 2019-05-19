Hill (abdomen) went 4-for-4 with a solo home run Saturday in Double-A Erie's 12-1 loss to Bowie.

Hill had been idle for the previous few days after suffering an abdominal contusion earlier in the week, but he showed no effects of the injury limiting him in his return to action. The 23-year-old sports an .804 OPS across 142 plate appearances in the Eastern League this season while chipping in seven stolen bases.

