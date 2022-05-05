site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Tigers' Derek Hill: Riding pine Thursday
RotoWire Staff
May 5, 2022
Hill isn't starting Thursday against the Astros.
Hill started in the second game of Wednesday's twin bill and went 0-for-3 with a run and a strikeout. However, he'll be out of the lineup for the third time in the last four games while Akil Baddoo starts in center field and leads off.
