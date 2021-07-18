Hill went 0-for-2 but was hit by a pitch, stole a base and scored twice in Saturday's extra-innings win over the Twins.

Hill was hit by a pitch his first time up and came around to score on a bases-clearing triple by Akil Badoo. He later represented the tying run in extra innings and stole his fifth base of the year before he was singled home by Jonathan Schoop. Hill should remain up with the big-league club for the time being while the Tigers are dealing with some injuries to their outfielders but is currently not a long-term option.