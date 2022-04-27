Hill went 2-for-4 with two runs scored in Tuesday's loss to the Twins.

Hill provided a spark from the No. 9 spot in the lineup, and the outfielder scored his first two runs of the season. The 26-year-old started despite the Twins opening with righty Chris Paddack, which could be attributed to the struggles of Akil Baddoo (.118/.189/.235 slash line in 37 plate appearances). Baddoo is probably still the starter in center field for the moment, but Hill could continue to earn more playing time, particularly when southpaws are on the mound.