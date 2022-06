Hill was optioned to Triple-A Toledo following Monday's game against the White Sox, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Hill went just 1-for-12 at the plate through six games in June and will now head to the minors, where he'll likely see more playing time. Jacob Barnes was designated for assignment, while Drew Hutchison's contract was selected and Tyler Alexander (elbow) was reinstated from the 15-day injured list in corresponding moves.