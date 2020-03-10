Tigers' Derek Hill: Sent to Triple-A
Hill was optioned to Triple-A Toledo on Tuesday, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.
He has yet to play at Triple-A, so Hill will likely spend the bulk of the season with the Mud Hens. However, if he holds his own, he could make his big-league debut this summer as he is the best defensive center fielder in the organization.
