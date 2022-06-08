Hill is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Pirates.

After closing May with a five-game hitting streak during which he went 7-for-16 with a home run and a stolen base, Hill is off to an 0-for-8 start to June. He was on the bench for Tuesday's win over the Pirates with a lefty (Jose Quintana) on the mound for the opposition, but he'll sit out Wednesday's series finale while Pittsburgh brings a righty (Mitch Keller) to the hill. Daz Cameron appears to have at least temporary usurped Hill as a regular in the outfield alongside Austin Meadows and Willi Castro.