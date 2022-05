Hill is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Rays.

Hill is expected to handle a near-everyday role in the outfield following Austin Meadows' (vertigo) placement on the 10-day injured list earlier this week, but for at least one game, Hill will bow out of the lineup in favor of recent call-up Daz Cameron. Cameron will be flanked in center field by Willi Castro and Robbie Grossman.