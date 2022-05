Hill is starting in center field and batting ninth in Friday's game against the Guardians.

This will be Hill's fourth start in the past six games, as he continues to get regular work in the outfield along with Willi Castro. Both players are starting Friday, with Castro getting left in place of Austin Meadows (vertigo), who was placed on the 10-day injured list earlier this week. When Meadows returns, Hill and Castro will likely jockey for time in center.