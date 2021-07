Hill is starting in center field and batting ninth in Sunday's game against the Twins.

Hill started both ends of Saturday's doubleheader and will remain in the lineup for Sunday's series finale. With Eric Haase (head) leaving Saturday's nightcap and sitting out Sunday, there could be some more outfield playing time available in the short term. Hill will be joined Sunday by Akil Baddoo and Robbie Grossman from left to right.