Hill (shoulder) began a rehab assignment at Low-A Lakeland over the weekend, appearing in games Saturday and Sunday while going 3-for-10 with a double.

Hill served as a designated hitter for both contests, so the Tigers will presumably want to see him play close to a full game in center field at the minor-league level before he's reinstated from the injured list. Prior to being shut down with the sprained right shoulder, Hill had emerged as the Tigers' primary option in center field, but his path to regular at-bats could be closed by the time he's ready to return. Akil Baddoo and Daz Cameron have been picking up most of the work in center of late, while Robbie Grossman and Nomar Mazara typically occupy the corner spots.