Tigers' Derek Hill: Takes seat for second game
Hill is out of the lineup for the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader with the Twins.
Hill will hit the bench after he started in center field and went 1-for-3 in the Tigers' 8-2 loss in Game 1. Willi Castro will shift over from left field to replace Hill in center for the nightcap.
