Hill is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Dodgers.

With four starts in the Tigers' last six games, Hill has seemingly supplanted Akil Baddoo as the team's preferred center field, though the latter will crack the lineup for the series finale. Hill's plus defense is valuable to the Tigers, but don't expect him to make a consistent fantasy impact aside from the occasional stolen base to go along with a palatable batting average. The Tigers already appeared to have pulled the plug on Hill as their leadoff man, as he moved down to ninth in the order during Saturday's 5-1 win following two straight turns in the table-setting role.