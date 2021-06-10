The Tigers placed Holland on the 10-day injured list Thursday with an inflamed left shoulder.

Holland presumably picked up the injury during his relief appearance in Wednesday's 9-6 loss to Seattle, when he retired two of the four batters he faced in an 18-pitch outing. The Tigers are likely hopeful that with a few days of rest, Holland's inflammation will calm down enough for him to resume throwing and make an expedient return from the IL. Detroit called up Alex Lange from Triple-A Toledo in a corresponding move, and he could be a candidate to eat innings in Thursday's series finale with the Mariners, which the Tigers plan to treat as a bullpen game.