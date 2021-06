Holland (1-1) pitched two scoreless innings of relief to earn the win Tuesday against the Brewers. He didn't allow any hits or walks and struck out four.

Starter Matthew Boyd didn't make it out of the fifth, so Holland's long relief effort was much needed, and he picked up his first win of the season with the strong performance. The veteran lefty still has a 9.00 ERA and isn't in a very fantasy-friendly role most nights, so he should remain off the radar in standard leagues.