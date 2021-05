Holland was placed on the 10-day injured list with a left shoulder strain Thursday, retroactive to May 3.

Holland last pitched May 1, and he's posted a 13.00 ERA and 2.44 WHIP in nine innings across eight appearances (one start) this season. It's not yet clear how much time Holland will miss due to his injury, but right-hander Kyle Funkhouser was recalled from the taxi squad in a corresponding move.