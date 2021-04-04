Holland worked around a walk to pitch a scoreless inning and record a hold in Saturday's win over Cleveland.
Holland got the sixth inning after starter Julio Teheran pitched five innings of one-run ball. The veteran lefty made the team out of camp as a non-roster invitee and will look to turn things around after posting an ERA north of 6.00 the last two seasons. Holland should work in a middle relief role for the Tigers, so he could pick up a few holds here and there but doesn't figure to have a ton of fantasy appeal.