The Tigers will activate Holland (shoulder) from the 10-day injured list on Saturday, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Holland posted a 9.60 ERA and 2.07 WHIP in 15.0 innings before going on the IL a month ago with left shoulder inflammation. The lefty hasn't had a sub-6.00 ERA since 2018, so he'll almost certainly be limited to low-leverage situations, and possibly an occasional spot start, going forward this season.