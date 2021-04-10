Holland (0-1) took the loss Friday as the Tigers fell 4-1 to Cleveland, giving up three runs on four hits and no walks over 2.2 innings. He struck out three.

The southpaw got the call when Julio Teheran (triceps) was a late scratch, and while Holland wasn't likely to last deep into the game anyway, a three-run first inning led to a fairly quick hook. He did throw 46 pitches (31 strikes), and if Teheran misses another start, Holland might be the logical candidate to fill in again despite a 12.60 ERA through five innings to begin the season.