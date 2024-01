The Tigers designated Sweet for assignment Monday, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.

He'll cede his spot on the 40-man roster to infield prospect Colt Keith, who signed a six-year extension with Detroit over the weekend. Sweet has already been in three different organizations this offseason, and he'll now go through the waiver process once again. The reliever held a 10.38 ERA in seven appearances this past season with Oakland and Seattle in what was his first taste of the majors.