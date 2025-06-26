The Tigers selected Enns' contract from Triple-A Toledo on Thursday, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Enns will draw the start in Thursday's contest against the Athletics in what will be his first appearance in the majors since 2021 and first start in the big leagues since 2017. The 34-year-old earned an opportunity after collecting a 2.89 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 71:15 K:BB across 62.1 innings (14 starts) with Toledo. With Reese Olson (finger) expected back from the injured list next week, Enns could be in line for just one start with the Tigers.