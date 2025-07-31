default-cbs-image
The Tigers designated Enns for assignment Thursday.

The transaction will free up a spot on the 40-man roster for Codi Heuer, who was acquired via trade. Enns has posted a 5.60 ERA and 15:4 K:BB over 17.2 innings with the Tigers this season, making two starts and five relief appearances.

