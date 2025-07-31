Tigers' Dietrich Enns: Loses 40-man roster spot
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Tigers designated Enns for assignment Thursday.
The transaction will free up a spot on the 40-man roster for Codi Heuer, who was acquired via trade. Enns has posted a 5.60 ERA and 15:4 K:BB over 17.2 innings with the Tigers this season, making two starts and five relief appearances.
More News
-
Tigers' Dietrich Enns: Continues to pitch well in relief•
-
Tigers' Dietrich Enns: Sharper in first relief appearance•
-
Tigers' Dietrich Enns: Moves to bullpen•
-
Tigers' Dietrich Enns: Hit hard vs. Nats•
-
Tigers' Dietrich Enns: Another start on tap•
-
Tigers' Dietrich Enns: Blanks A's in Tigers debut•