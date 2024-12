The Tigers signed Enns to a minor-league contract on Dec. 16.

Enns reported the news himself on his Instagram account. The left-hander spent the 2022 to 2023 seasons in Japan with the Saitama Seibu Lions and in 2024 in Korea with the LG Twins. He last saw action in the majors in 2021 with the Rays, posting a 2.82 ERA in nine relief appearances.