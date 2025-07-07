Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said prior to Sunday's 7-2 win over the Guardians that Enns will make his next appearance out of the bullpen, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Enns limited the Athletics to one hit over five shutout innings in his first start with the Tigers on June 26, but he ended up losing his spot in the rotation after he was blown up for eight runs (seven earned) over four innings in his second start Thursday in Washington. Hinch has yet to announce a replacement in the rotation for Enns, but Keider Montero is expected to be called up from Triple-A Toledo on Monday and will either start or serve as a bulk reliever in Detroit's series opener versus the Rays, per Chris McCosky of The Detroit News. Enns will be available in relief Monday, but the Tigers aren't heading into the game with the plan of having him cover multiple innings.