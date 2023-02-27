Dingler (knee) is listed as an available reserve for Monday's Grapefruit League game against the Yankees, Pete Caldera of The Bergen Record reports.

Dingler's stint in the Arizona Fall League was cut short due to a sore knee, but he appears to have received a clean bill of health upon reporting to Florida for spring training. The 24-year-old catcher made his spring debut off the bench in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Phillies in the Grapefruit League opener, going 0-for-2 with a strikeout as a backup designated hitter. Dingler looks like he could get the chance to pick up a couple of at-bats again Monday.