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Tigers' Dillon Dingler: Day-to-day, not in lineup Thursday

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Dingler (thumb) is not in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Athletics.

Dingler had to exit Wednesday's game after a foul tip caught him in the right thumb. X-rays came back clean, and Dingler said Thursday that he's feeling "10 times better" a day after the injury, per Logan Reever of Detroit SportsNet. Dingler will avoid the 10-day injured list and is considered day-to-day as he waits for the swelling in his thumb to subside. Jake Rogers is catching for the Tigers on Thursday, and Eduardo Valencia has been called up for depth behind the plate.

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