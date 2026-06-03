Tigers' Dillon Dingler: Drives in four in Wednesday's win

Dingler went 2-for-4 with a home run and four RBI in Wednesday's 7-2 win over the Rays.

Getting a partial day off as the DH and batting third, Dingler supplied the biggest hit of the game when he took Nick Martinez deep for a three-run blast in the fourth inning. Dingler has been a linchpin of the Detroit offense over the last couple weeks, batting .267 (12-for-45) in his last 12 games with nine extra-base hits including six homers, along with 10 runs and 15 RBI. Wednesday's long ball was also his 14th of the year, establishing a new career high.