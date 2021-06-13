Dingler was promoted to Double-A Erie on Sunday.
Detroit selected Dingler with the 38th overall pick in last year's draft and it did not take the backstop long to progress past High-A ball. In 31 games with High-A West Michigan, Dingler posted an impressive .297/.387/.568 slash line with eight homers and 24 RBI across 137 plate appearances. The only minor concern for Dingler at this point is that he struck out over a quarter of the time during first stop in the minors, but the Tigers clearly think he's ready to handle Double-A pitching nonetheless.