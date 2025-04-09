Dingler went 2-for-3 with a solo home run in Tuesday's win over the Yankees.

Dingler capped off a three-homer fourth inning for the Tigers with a solo shot to left center field to put them up 4-0. Dingler's capitalized on his at-bats when in the lineup thus far. He's tied for second on the team with seven RBI and is one of four players with multiple home runs despite being in a timeshare with Jake Rogers behind the dish.