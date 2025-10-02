Dingler went 1-for-3 with a solo home run, two strikeouts and a walk during Thursday's 6-3 win over the Guardians.

Dingler's solo shot off Joey Cantillo in the sixth inning put the Tigers in front 2-1 -- a lead the team would not give up for the rest of the game. The 27-year-old is now 1-for-10 at the plate through three games in the postseason, and Detroit's Game 3 victory will ensure he receives at least three more opportunities to start behind the plate against the Mariners.