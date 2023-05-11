Dingler is hitting .423 with three home runs and one steal in seven games since returning from a knee injury for Double-A Erie.

He also hit .448 with four home runs and two steals in eight games during a rehab assignment with Single-A Lakeland. Dingler turns 25 in September, so he is old for Double-A and especially old for Single-A, but there's no denying this is the best stretch of his professional career. The 38th overall pick in 2020, Dingler has a 47.6 percent hard-hit rate and should soon earn a promotion to Triple-A.