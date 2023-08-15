The Tigers promoted Dingler to Triple-A Toledo on Tuesday, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Dingler has been very solid at the plate this season with Double-A Erie, slashing .254/.372/.464 with nine homers and 42 RBI across 218 plate appearances. The 24-year-old backstop will now make his way to Triple-A for the first time in his career and could see the majors next season if his bat holds up against tougher competition.