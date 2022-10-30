Dingler will miss the remainder of the Arizona Fall League after tests on his sore knee returned negative Sunday, Emily Waldon of Baseball America reports.

Dingler won't require surgery to address the injury and should be a full participant at the start of spring training, but the catching prospect will miss the remainder of the fall slate. The 24-year-old reported to Arizona for more work after slashing .238/.333/.419 with 39 extra-base hits across 447 plate appearances for Double-A Erie.