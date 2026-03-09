Tigers' Dillon Dingler: Starting behind plate
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Dingler (elbow) is starting behind the dish and batting third Monday against the Rays.
Dingler had been easing into things with some starts at designated hitter, but he'll be making his first start this spring behind the plate Monday. He had arthroscopic surgery on his right elbow in January.
