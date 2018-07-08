Tigers' Dixon Machado: Accepts minor-league assignment
Machado cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Toledo on Sunday.
Machado could have elected to decline the assignment, but will instead remain within the organization. After slashing a miserable .206/.263/.290 to begin the year, Machado will suit up for the Mud Hens for the first time since 2016, with hopes of getting his career back on track.
More News
-
Tigers' Dixon Machado: Designated for assignment•
-
Tigers' Dixon Machado: Loses hold of everyday role•
-
Tigers' Dixon Machado: Out of lineup Wednesday•
-
Tigers' Dixon Machado: Hits bench Sunday•
-
Tigers' Dixon Machado: Heads to bench for Game 2 of twin bill•
-
Tigers' Dixon Machado: Heads to bench Sunday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball trade chart: Pham falls
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Tucker a call-up to get excited about
The Astros have finally called up top prospect Kyle Tucker, and Scott White says it's a move...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 16
With so many teams playing eight games this week, where else are you going to look for sleepers?...
-
Week 16 two-start pitcher rankings
A busy Week 16 (July 9-15) means a high number of two-start options. Scott White ranks them...
-
Podcast: Player adds for Week 16
We’ll tell you the hitters and pitchers to add to get you set for a win in Fantasy Week 16...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Start Franco
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start