Tigers' Dixon Machado: Collects two hits, steal Sunday
Machado went 2-for-3 with a run scored and his first stolen base of the season in Sunday's win over the Mariners.
Even after the good showing, Machado is still hitting just .224 with one home run and one steal. The 26-year-old had just a single homer and steal in 166 at-bats last season, and unless he starts delivering more in one of those categories, his low batting average will diminish most of his fantasy value.
