Machado went 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored in Thursday's loss to the Royals.

This was Machado's first multi-hit game since April 18, as the 26-year-old has cooled off since a hot start to the season. Machado is now hitting .212 with a .592 OPS, and he generally doesn't produce enough offensively to move the needle in most fantasy leagues.