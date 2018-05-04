Tigers' Dixon Machado: Collects two hits Thursday
Machado went 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored in Thursday's loss to the Royals.
This was Machado's first multi-hit game since April 18, as the 26-year-old has cooled off since a hot start to the season. Machado is now hitting .212 with a .592 OPS, and he generally doesn't produce enough offensively to move the needle in most fantasy leagues.
