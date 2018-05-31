Machado might play some shortstop until Jose Iglesias (hip) is able to return from injury, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

Iglesias is currently listed as day-to-day with a hip issue, so this looks to be a temporary role at shortstop for Machado. He's batting just .206 with one home run and 18 RBI over 50 games this season, and he figures to move back to second base when Iglesias returns to health.