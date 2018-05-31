Tigers' Dixon Machado: Could see time at shortstop
Machado might play some shortstop until Jose Iglesias (hip) is able to return from injury, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.
Iglesias is currently listed as day-to-day with a hip issue, so this looks to be a temporary role at shortstop for Machado. He's batting just .206 with one home run and 18 RBI over 50 games this season, and he figures to move back to second base when Iglesias returns to health.
More News
-
Tigers' Dixon Machado: Reenters lineup Sunday•
-
Tigers' Dixon Machado: Takes seat Friday•
-
Tigers' Dixon Machado: Withheld from lineup Sunday•
-
Tigers' Dixon Machado: Collects two hits, steal Sunday•
-
Tigers' Dixon Machado: Stationed on bench Wednesday•
-
Tigers' Dixon Machado: Collects two hits Thursday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
10 eye-opening prospect performances
Chris Towers dives into the minor-league leaders to find what Fantasy players need to know...
-
Waivers: Snag Duffy, Nimmo
We've talked a lot about Brandon Nimmo and Danny Duffy the past week, but this may be your...
-
Podcast: Need some pitching?
Do you have Bieber fever or need some saves? Check out this episode of the Fantasy Baseball...
-
Still waiting on six breakouts?
Heath Cummings looks at the breakouts from the beginning of the year who still haven't done...
-
Waivers: Bieber gets a chance
The Indians are about to unveil an intriguing arm in their ongoing search for a fifth starter....
-
Fantasy Baseball trades: Back Bumgarner
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart